The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $72,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

