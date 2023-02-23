The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $73,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

