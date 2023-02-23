Torray LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.