Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 64,179 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5,196.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 399,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

