Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 8,002 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,770 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $30,247,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.