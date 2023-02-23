Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,587 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 376.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

