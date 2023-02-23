Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,234 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novavax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novavax by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 132,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NVAX opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

