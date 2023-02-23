Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 94,264 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1,205.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

About Southwestern Energy

SWN stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

