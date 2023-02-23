Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

