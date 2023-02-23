Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

