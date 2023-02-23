Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

