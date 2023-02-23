Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1,913.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.88 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

