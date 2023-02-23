Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $578,000 Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 43.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

