Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $581,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 243,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

