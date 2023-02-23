Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $588,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FOX were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $43.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

