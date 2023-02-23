Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $594,000 Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

