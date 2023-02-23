Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $597,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

