Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $599,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 369.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8,579.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 911.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.