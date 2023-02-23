Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $600,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CPT stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.