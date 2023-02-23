Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.