Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 821.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.98 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

