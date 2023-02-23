Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 2,937.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unitil by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unitil by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil Increases Dividend

UTL opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $893.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.