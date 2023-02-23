Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

