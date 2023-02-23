Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

