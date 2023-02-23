Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RTM opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

