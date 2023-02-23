Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of WTFC opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.