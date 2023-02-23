Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,008 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.