Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 38,809 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

