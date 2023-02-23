Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 410 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

NYSE:FICO opened at $663.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $710.00.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

