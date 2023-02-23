Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,223 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 921,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.