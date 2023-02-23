Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,554 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after acquiring an additional 236,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

