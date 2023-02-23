Truist Financial Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 125,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 493,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 514,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

