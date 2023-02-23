Truist Financial Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
