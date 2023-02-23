TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

