UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

MASI stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

