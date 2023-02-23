UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

HUN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

