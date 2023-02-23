UBS Group AG Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $298.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.04 and its 200-day moving average is $330.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

