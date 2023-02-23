UBS Group AG Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CoStar Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 72,780 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 62.7% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $53,496,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 159.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

