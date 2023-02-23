UBS Group AG Purchases 349,519 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

