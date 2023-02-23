UBS Group Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

