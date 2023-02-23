Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

