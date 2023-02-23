Virginia National Bank Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.