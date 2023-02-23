Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $79,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 930.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 106.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

