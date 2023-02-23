Wedbush Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.