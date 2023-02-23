Wells Fargo & Company Trims Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Target Price to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

