Windsor Group LTD Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

