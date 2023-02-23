WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,521 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.