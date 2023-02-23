WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 15,886 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
