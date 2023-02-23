WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,765 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.