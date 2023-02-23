WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

