WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 634,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 5.6 %

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

